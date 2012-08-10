* Nigeria car sales seen as sign of economic growth
* Passenger vehicles account for bulk of imports
* Bank credit recovers, boost import figure
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Aug 10 New car imports into Nigeria rose
15 percent in the first half of 2012, compared with the same
period last year, as credit flows recovered in Africa's
second-biggest economy, dealers said on Monday.
Car sales in Nigeria are a proxy measure for consumer
purchasing power and analysts see them as a good indicator of
economic growth in the continent's most populous nation.
Nigeria's economy grew 6.17 percent in the first quarter of
this year, down from 7.68 percent in the fourth quarter last
year, according to official figures.
Nigerian port figures showed new vehicle imports increased
to 24,158 units in the first six months to June, from 21,024
units in the same period of last year, as bank credit started to
trickle in, according to vehicle importers.
Bank credit to the private sector grew 48 percent at the end
of June, compared from the same period a year ago, Nigeria's
central bank figures showed, boosting demand for big-ticket
purchases including vehicles.
Credit flows grew less than 2 percent in 2010 as Nigeria's
banking crisis bit.
Dealers said vehicle imports had started to recover, driven
by an increase in passenger cars, after it took a hit at the
start of the crisis, with credit sales then almost at zero.
Passenger vehicles accounted for 54 percent of new car
imports in the first half, while the remaining were commercial,
port figures showed.
Lenders in Africa's most populous nation have all turned a
profit in the first half, driven by increased lending, after a
2009 bailout and subsequent sell off of bad loans to a
government-owned entity AMCON balanced their books.
Dealers said most consumers in Nigeria rely on bank
financing to purchase vehicles and estimated the pent-up demand
meant sales could recover sharply as credit recovers -- although
central bank measures to tighten liquidity this week have pushed
up interbank rates, which could hurt lending.
Credit accounted for around 22 percent of a total 75,000 new
car imports in 2008, before the bailout.
