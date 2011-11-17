* Britain, Nigeria in row over fare prices, landing slots
* Nigeria says BA, Virgin fined for price fixing
* British Airways denies allegations
(Adds British Airways response in paragraph 5/6)
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Nov 17 Nigeria said on Thursday it
was fining airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic
a total of $235 million, as an ongoing row between
Britain and Africa's most populous nation over landing slots and
ticket prices escalates.
Flights between Britain and Nigeria almost came to a halt
this week but a last minute deal on Tuesday ensured British
Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Nigeria's flagship airline Arik Air
continue to fly from London to Lagos and Abuja.
"We are charging British Airways $135 million and Virgin
Atlantic $100 million for abuse of a dominant position, fixing
prices, abusing fuel surcharges and taking advantage of
passengers," said Harold Demuren, Director General of Nigeria
Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
"We have been investigating for the last six months. Lagos
to London has the highest route yield in the world. Our market
is open for exploration, not exploitation."
British Airways said it rejected the Nigerian authorities
allegations and it was "vigorously defending our position".
"We pride ourselves on offering competitive fares, a choice
of products and connections to our Nigerian customers," a
statement from the airline said. "We remain committed to Nigeria
and have been flying there for more than 75 years."
Nigeria threatened last month to reduce British Airways
flights between London and the West African nation's
commercial-hub Lagos to three from seven weekly, after London
Heathrow stopped Arik Air flights from the capital Abuja.
A deal this week means all flights will continue until the
end of the year when the Nigerian government wants something
done about the high ticket costs on British airlines.
Nigeria's aviation ministry says British airlines charge far
more to fly to Nigeria than to neighbouring Ghana, while it
believes Arik Air should not have to pay high costs to land at
Heathrow when Lagos airport doesn't charge those fees.
Britain has said that it can't control what private
companies who control the airlines and airports charge but it is
in constructive dialogue with the Nigerian government.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter and Will Waterman)