LAGOS, June 2 Nigeria's anti-corruption body on
Tuesday charged officials from the central bank and commercial
banks in court over an 8 billion naira ($40 million) currency
fraud, a lawyer to the agency said.
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) charged
six central bank officials and 6 commercial bank staff accused
of currency theft and recirculating naira notes
intended for destruction at a court in the southwestern city of
Ibadan, Rotimi Jacobs, a lawyer for the EFCC, told Reuters.
Jacobs said the officials had pleaded not guilty to the
charges, and that the court had ordered that they be detained in
prison pending their bail applications.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by James Macharia)