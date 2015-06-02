(Releads with bankers charged, details)
LAGOS/ABUJA, June 2 Three central bank officials
and two staffers at Nigeria's Sterling Bank
appeared in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming
from a currency fraud case, authorities said.
Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), an
anti-corruption body, said the bank employees were jailed after
being arraigned in the southwest city of Ibadan on theft and
fraud charges.
On Monday, the EFCC said a total of six central bank
officials and 16 commercial bank staff had been accused of
currency theft and recirculating naira notes intended
for destruction to the tune of over 8 billion naira ($40
million).
The EFCC said two staff of Ecobank were also
charged with stealing and fraud to the tune of 910.2 million
naira.
Other accused bank officials would appear in court on
Wednesday, Rotimi Jacobs, a lawyer for the EFCC, told Reuters.
"The suspects ... were arraigned on an eleven-count charge
of conspiracy, fraud and stealing. The bankers were alleged to
have defrauded their banks various sums of money," the EFCC said
in a statement.
The announcement comes three days after President Muhammadu
Buhari was sworn in as leader of Africa's biggest economy and
top oil exporter. A crackdown on corruption was one of his
central election campaign pledges.
A spokesman for Pan-African lender Ecobank said there was no
illegal conduct on its part. Sterling Bank was not immediately
available for comment.
Jacobs said the officials had pleaded not guilty to the
charges, and that the court had ordered their detention pending
bail applications.
The central bank regularly withdraws old or torn notes from
circulation to replace them with new ones. Officials said the
alleged scheme had no impact on money supply or inflation, which
has hovered around 8.7 percent since April.
The naira has lost 8.5 percent of its value since the start
of the year after sharp falls in the price of oil, Nigeria's
main export, forced the central bank into a de facto devaluation
in February in order to save its dwindling foreign reserves.
($1 = 198.00 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Camillus Eboh; Writing by
Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia and Tom Brown)