ABUJA, June 3 Three central bank officials and
five members of staff at Nigeria's First Bank appeared
in court on Wednesday to face criminal charges of currency
fraud, authorities said.
Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), an
anti-corruption body, said the bank employees were held in
custody in Ibadan on theft and fraud charges totalling 8.27
billion naira ($42 million).
Another three central bank officials, two Sterling Bank staff
and two from Ecobank were charged on
Tuesday.
The central bank employees are accused of "stealing huge
sums of mutilated higher denomination naira currencies meant to
be exchanged for new notes," the EFCC said in a statement.
No comment was immediately available from First Bank.
On Monday, the anti-graft body said a total of six central
bank officials and 16 commercial bank staff had been accused of
currency theft and recirculating over 8 billion naira ($40
million) of notes intended for destruction.
It said the officials pleaded not guilty to the charges and
the court had ordered their detention pending bail applications.
President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in last week as leader
of Africa's biggest economy and top oil exporter. A crackdown on
corruption was one of his central election campaign pledges.
The central bank regularly withdraws old or torn notes from
circulation to replace them with new ones. Officials said the
alleged scheme had no impact on money supply or inflation, which
has hovered around 8.7 percent since April.
The naira has lost 8.5 percent of its value since the start
of the year after sharp falls in the price of oil, Nigeria's
main export, forced the central bank into a de facto devaluation
in February in order to save its dwindling foreign reserves.
($1 = 198.9500 naira)
