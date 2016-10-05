LAGOS Oct 5 Currency market liquidity in
Nigeria is set to remain challenging in the second half of 2016
due to low oil prices, which could push up credit risks for
lenders as naira weakness makes loans harder to service, a
central bank report said.
The central bank said the move to a flexible exchange rate
regime had led to a sharp fall in the naira and contributed to
the decline in asset quality for the banking sector.
"Although the outlook for the rest of the year appears to be
challenging, the current measures put in place ... are expected
to minimize the impact of shocks to the domestic economy," the
bank said in its half-year financial stability report.
Nigeria floated the naira currency in June to conserve
foreign reserves, resolve a chronic dollar shortage, and lure
investors who fled as a slump in oil prices pushed the economy
into its first recession for 25 years.
Dollar scarcity has persisted after the 16-month-old peg of
197 naira per dollar was lifted, however, frustrating businesses
which need dollars to pay for imports.
The naira has weakened to as low as 485 per dollar on the
black market in recent weeks while holding firm at around 305 on
the official market, supported by central bank interventions.
The government's statistics office on Wednesday said the
economy was likely to shrink by 1.3 percent in 2016, a sharp
downward revision of its estimates prompted by the naira's fall
after dollar peg was dropped.
RISING BAD LOANS
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele has told depositors
and investors not to panic about the state of the banking
system, saying he was on top of any trouble resulting from the
worst crisis in Africa's biggest economy for
decades.
But Nigeria's 21 banks have been laying off staff, closing
branches and slashing earnings forecasts as the economic crisis
worsens. The regulator said credit risk could rise into the
second half due to higher loan charges and debtors' inability to
service dollar borrowing, particularly oil and gas loans.
"The increasing quantum of non-performing loans posed a
major concern for regulators in the review period," the central
bank said on Wednesday, adding that it has enhanced supervision
of loans to the oil and gas sector and the currency market.
Non-performing loans (NPL) are expected to rise in the
second half, after they hit 11.7 percent in the first half,
above the central bank's 5 percent limit, the monetary authority
said. NPLs stood at 5.3 percent at the end of last year.
Loans to the oil and gas sectors accounted for almost a
third of total bank lending while consumer credit declined owing
to weak demand and increased risk aversion, the regulator said.
Tumbling oil markets since mid-2014 have forced Nigerian
lenders, which have long thrived on business loans to the energy
sector and government bond investments, to adapt their business
models at short notice.
($1 = 304.25 naira)
(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)