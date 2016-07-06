LAGOS, July 6 Nigeria's central bank said on
Wednesday the country's banking industry is "strong", a
statement aimed at calming fears about the sector just days
after it replaced the chairman and chief executive of one of the
country's financial institutions.
CBN spokesman Isaac Okorafor, in a statement issued late on
Wednesday, referred to "unfounded speculation" that some of the
country's banks "may have gone or may be going into distress",
adding that the claims were untrue.
"The Nigerian banking industry remains strong in spite of
the global economic challenges emanating from the collapse of
global commodity prices", said Okorafor.
He also urged members of the public not to make panic
withdrawals.
"It is important that we do not create problems when none
exists", he said.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said it replaced
executives at Skye Bank after it failed to meet
minimum capital ratios.
Nigeria's central bank has the authority to remove bank
executives, powers which it exercised during the 2007-09 global
financial crisis when it sacked nine CEOs at banks which were
deemed undercapitalised.
In announcing the move, Central Bank Governor Godwin
Emefiele said Skye Bank was not in distress and was allowed to
conduct banking activities.
He also said none of Nigeria's 21 commercial lenders were
currently in distress.
Africa's largest economy is grappling with its worst crisis
in decades due to low oil prices because the OPEC member's crude
sales make up about 70 percent of government revenue.
