* Bank trying to ease pressures on naira, stem dollar demand
* Naira down almost 4 percent this year as oil prices fall
* Lenders tap international debt markets to shore up capital
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Oct 28 Nigeria's central bank has cut the
limit on banks' foreign currency borrowings to 75 percent of
shareholders' funds from 200 percent, according to a central
bank circular seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The regulation replaces a 2001 rule capping foreign
borrowings, including Eurobonds, at 200 percent of shareholders'
funds as Nigeria tries to manage exchange rate risks and curb
pressures on the naira from excess demand for dollars.
The new rule also requires banks to have adequate liquid
foreign assets including cash and government securities to cover
maturing foreign obligations and a contingency arrangement with
other financial institutions to cover loan repayment.
The central bank has moved towards strengthening rules and
tightening capital requirements since the near collapse of eight
banks in 2009 that forced it to implement a $4 billion bailout.
Nigerian banks have raised over $1.1 billion this year from
issuing Eurobonds and other types of debt instruments as lenders
rush to take advantage of loose monetary policies by global
central banks to shore up their capital bases.
The central bank is trying to ease pressure on the naira as
banks borrow more dollars to cover interest payments offshore
and as demand for imported goods stays high at 80 percent of all
non-food consumption.
The local currency -- down almost 4 percent this year to
165.35 against the dollar -- has taken beating since June as the
price of crude oil, Nigeria's main foreign currency earner, has
dropped more than 25 percent.
"The central bank of Nigeria has noted with concern the
growth in foreign currency borrowings of banks through foreign
lines of credit and issuance of foreign currency denominated
bonds (Eurobonds). The lower interest rate on foreign debt has
created an incentive for banks to borrow abroad," the document
dated Oct. 24 and sent to all lenders said.
"This has the advantage of providing fairly stable and long
term funds to extend credit facilities in foreign currency and
enhance their capital base. However, this also exposes banks to
foreign exchange risks and other risks," it said.
Banks in Africa's biggest economy have been heavy borrowers
of long-dated dollar securities over the past several years to
fund industries such as oil and gas, power and telecoms whose
need for manufactured good cannot be met locally.
In the first half, Zenith Bank sold $500
million in Eurobonds, Access Bank raised $400
million and Diamond Bank secured $200 million,
according to Citi, which acted as lead arranger.
