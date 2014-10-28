LAGOS Oct 28 Nigeria's central bank cut the
limit on banks' foreign currency borrowings to 75 percent of
shareholders' funds from 200 percent, according to a central
bank circular seen by Reuters.
The new regulation, in a document dated Oct. 24, replaces a
2001 rule capping foreign borrowings at 200 percent of
shareholders' funds.
It also requires banks to have adequate liquid foreign
assets including cash and government securities to cover
maturing foreign obligations and a contingency arrangement with
other financial institutions to cover loan repayment.
The bank is trying to manage exchange rate risks and curb
pressures on the naira from excess demand for dollars.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)