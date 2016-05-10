BRIEF-Shengjing Bank says elected Zhang Qiyang as chairman
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS May 10 Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission visited local lender Access Bank and questioned its managing director Herbert Wigwe over a transaction, the bank said on Tuesday.
Wigwe complied with a request to follow officers for "further interrogation," the bank said in a statement, referring a visit by EFCC agents on Friday.
"He was released without charge on the same day, following the resolution of the underlying issues."
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Heavens)
