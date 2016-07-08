(Adds details)
LAGOS, July 8 Nigeria's central bank is
monitoring one or two commercial lenders for liquidity after
Skye Bank failed to meet prudential ratios, prompting it to
replace its top executives this week, the director of banking
supervision said on Friday.
Banking supervision director, Tokunbo Martins, said "one or
two" commercial banks had failed liquidity tests but that they
were not in the same situation as Skye.
The central bank on Monday said Skye Bank's liquidity ratio
has been below the regulatory limit for a while and it had
resorted to its rediscount window for support, prompting its top
executives to resign.
Martins said the central bank was working with the banks to
restore their ratios and sought to reassure depositors that
there was no need to panic.
"We have our eyes on one or two other banks right now but
they are not in a state of distress," she told a local
television station.
"We have our eyes on all banks."
After replacing Skye's executives on Monday, depositors
rushed to withdraw their funds. Martins said Skye was able to
meet its obligations and that the central bank was providing
support until the new management can bring in fresh funds.
She added that the banking industry was healthy.
Nigeria's central bank has the authority to remove bank
executives, powers which it exercised during the 2007-09 global
financial crisis when it sacked nine CEOs at banks which were
deemed undercapitalised.
Excessive risk taking and last year's shifting of government
funds from the banks into the central bank were partly
responsible for the liquidity shortfalls, Martins said.
Skye's problems worsened after it used short-term funding to
acquire Mainstreet Bank in 2014 but failed to attract fresh
funds, she said.
Last year, the regulator gave three commercial banks until
June 2016 to recapitalise after they failed to hit a minimum
capital adequacy rate of 10 percent.
