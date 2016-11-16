LAGOS Nov 16 Nigeria's central bank denied
claims that privately-held Heritage Bank was in distress on
Wednesday as it sought to reassure depositors the lender was
safe.
The central bank said stories posted on social media had
falsely suggested Heritage was unable to discharge its
obligation to depositors.
"We wish to state that Heritage Bank is not in distress and
as such its depositors should go about their transactions
without fear," central bank spokesman Isaac Okorafor said in a
statement.
"We wish to further state that no Nigerian bank is in
distress."
Nigeria's 21 banks have been laying off staff, closing
branches and slashing forecasts as a recession, caused by a
slump in oil prices bites harder in Africa's largest economy.
In July, the central bank sacked the management of Skye
bank, Nigeria's eighth biggest, for failing to meet minimum
capital ratios. Skye's non-performing loan ratio (NPLs) had been
above the regulatory limit for a while.
NPLs in the banking sector hit 11.7 percent in the first
half of 2016, well above the central bank's 5 percent limit, and
are forecast to rise further this year. NPL's stood at 5.3
percent at the end of last year.
The fall in oil prices since mid-2014 has forced Nigerian
lenders, which have long focused on loans to the energy sector,
to adapt their business models. Loans to the oil and gas sectors
accounted for almost a third of total bank lending.
In its statement late on Wednesday, the central bank vowed
to continue ensuring "banking system stability and soundness
through constant monitoring and supervision of all licensed
institutions."
Nigeria's banking system remains "resilient enough to
weather the current economic storm", the statement said.
