BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
ABUJA, July 22 The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, an independent government agency, said on Friday it was concerned about an "increasing wave" of non-performing insider loans in the country's banks.
Such loans are those paid by banks to their directors and shareholders. In a statement, the agency said managing director Alhaji Ibrahim was concerned about the consequences "on the stability of the nation's banking system".
Earlier this month the central bank replaced the board of Skye Bank after it failed to meet minimum capital ratios, saying the bank's non-performing loan ration had been above the regulatory limit for some time. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ulf Laessing)
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.