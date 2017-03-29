BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The bank aims to support small-scale businesses as the country contends with its first recession in 25 years. It has a commitment from the World Bank for $1.3 billion in seed money. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Andrew Roche)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.