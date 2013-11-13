* Bank earnings may fall by 10 pct in Q4 - analyst
* Banking stocks down 250 bps on lower Q3 results
* Central bank set rules to curb liquidity, support naira
* Tight liquidity hurt profits, banks eye power sector
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Nov 13 Nigeria's banks are facing a
profit squeeze this year as a result of new measures to help the
country's economy that are also partly designed to get them to
lend more to domestic businesses and consumers.
The banking sector, which was bailed out in a 2009 financial
crisis, has been making bumper profits by mopping up government
deposits and using the cash to buy high-yielding treasury bonds.
As a result, the banks have had little incentive to lend to
Nigeria's real economy.
But new reserve requirements from the central bank in the
summer may change all this. They have already put pressure on
bank earnings. Some banks are looking at lending for power
projects and advisory work on energy deals to try to compensate.
The financial sector in Africa's second biggest economy is
growing fast, as banks tap into GDP growth of 7 percent. The
sector accounts for 40 percent of the local stock market. Total
banking assets have almost doubled in two years to 21 trillion
naira ($132.1 billion) as at December, 2012.
But bank lending is mainly to government or multinationals
rather than to domestic businesses or retail customers.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, with more than 160
million people, has a housing shortage of some 17 million units.
But housing finance is limited. There are only 20,000 mortgages
in the country in 2013, according to Ministry of Finance data.
This is partly because banks have been making easy money by
paying 1-2 percent interest for holding government deposits and
using the cash to buy government bonds yielding around 14 or 15
percent. Banks' holdings of government deposits were about 10
percent of total deposits and 25-30 percent of total loans
before the new rules came in, according to central bank data.
The central bank's action was mainly aimed at bolstering the
naira and dampening inflation. But central bank governor Lamido
Sanusi said at the time he wanted to remove a perverse incentive
whereby banks could profit by lending the government its own
money.
The new measures raised the cash reserve requirement for
banks holding government money to 50 percent from 12 percent,
which means they have to hold half of those deposits with the
central bank.
Since then, nine-month profits are down for five banks that
have released results and the trend is expected to continue into
the fourth quarter.
"The directive by the central bank ... will continue to have
a negative impact on banks' ability to create earning assets,"
said George Bodo, banking analyst at Ecobank, adding that he
expected fourth quarter bank earnings to decline by 10 percent.
EARNINGS UNDER PRESSURE
Unity Bank, where government funds are more
than a third of its deposits, reported a 73 percent fall in
third quarter profit year-on-year.
Diamond Bank said last week that the reserve
requirement hike would negatively affect the industry. It
expects to only meet the low end of its profit forecast of 30-35
billion naira. Last year's profit was 27.5 billion naira.
"We grew all the indicators on the balance sheet but did not
generate income in the same proportion," Francis Ikenga, head of
strategy for Fidelity Bank told Reuters,
attributing a 16 percent profit fall to the tighter liquidity.
The stock market index of Nigeria's top-10 banks
has priced in lower profits, shedding 2.5 percent
in the last two weeks, but is still 17.5 percent up on the year.
The IMF has warned in a note on Nigeria in October that the
increased cash reserve requirements imposed additional costs on
banks, which would be passed on to the economy.
So far, though, there are signs banks are looking at new
avenues for lending to compensate for the profit pain.
A number have been advising oil and gas deals in Nigeria,
Africa's top oil producer, with several asset sales by oil
majors to local buyers in the works. Some are also lining up to
finance power projects after Nigeria sold its power plants in a
$2.5 billion privatisation in September.
United Bank for Africa, with operations in 19
African countries, has spent $700 million in financing power
assets this year and plans to put $2 billion into power projects
in the next three years.
Fidelity, Access Bank and GT Bank
have raised $1 billion in total in Eurobonds for the power
sector and oil and gas lending. First Bank, Nigeria's
biggest bank by total assets, is to buy ICB's West African
banking assets to diversify earnings.
And retail customers are on the radar. First Bank, which
accounts for around a tenth of Nigeria's total banking assets,
said in first-half results that 10 percent of its 2.1 trillion
naira ($13.2 billion) loan book was to consumers.
Ecobank's Bodo says the next phase will be consumer lending.
"Nigerian banks will have to start consumer lending. Their
current lending model is not sustainable at all," he said.
($1 = 158.55 naira)
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)