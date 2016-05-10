LAGOS May 10 The central bank and law
enforcement authorities in Nigeria have launched an
investigation into some financial transactions in some banks,
the bank said on Tuesday.
"The CBN is also carrying out its own special examinations
and investigations to ascertain the veracity of some
allegations, as well as the extent and persons that may be
involved in such activities," the bank said without giving
details.
Last week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
(EFCC) said it had detained the managing director of Nigeria's
Fidelity Bank PLC as part of an investigation into some
financial transactions.
