ABUJA, July 22 The Nigeria Deposit Insurance
Corporation (NDIC), an independent government agency, is
concerned about an "increasing wave" of non-performing insider
loans on the country's banks, it said on Friday.
The agency said Managing Director Alhaji Ibrahim was
concerned about the consequences of the loans on the stability
of the nation's banking system. The loans are paid by banks to
their directors and shareholders.
"He called for strict compliance with the existing code of
conduct and a review of the existing laws and regulations to
provide stiffer penalties for directors who take advantage of
their positions and failed to pay back their loans", the NDIC
said in a statement.
Ibrahim met officials from the Chartered Institute of
Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) at NDIC's office in the capital Abuja
on Friday.
Earlier this month the central bank replaced the board of
Skye Bank after it failed to meet minimum capital ratios, saying
the bank's non-performing loan ratio had been above the
regulatory limit for some time.
Days later the central bank, which has the authority to
remove bank executives just as it did during the 2007-09 global
financial crisis when it sacked nine banks CEOs, said it was
monitoring one or two commercial lenders for
liquidity.
