LAGOS Aug 23 Nigeria's central bank has suspended nine banks from the interbank currency market for failing to remit the government's share of dollar dividends the banks got from the state-owned gas company, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government's share of the dividends comes to $2.1 billion.

The suspension comes after the regulator paid $1.2 billion for currency forwards it sold in June at 280 per dollar, the bankers said, further draining its dollar reserves, which is down to $25.7 billion, its lowest in more than 10 years. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Larry King)