LAGOS Aug 24 Investors sold shares in Nigerian
banks on Wednesday, a day after the central bank suspended nine
lenders from foreign exchange transactions for failing to remit
money owed to the government.
The central bank suspended FCMB, First Bank
, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Heritage Bank,
Keystone Bank, Skye Bank, Diamond Bank
, Sterling Bank, and Fidelity Bank on
Tuesday for withholding government dollars from the national
treasury, banking sources said.
Shares in Diamond Bank fell the most, shedding 7.32 percent
in early trade, followed by Sterling bank which was down 3.88
percent. FCMB fell 2.5 percent, FBN Holdings shed 1.5 percent,
while Skye Bank was down 1.54 percent.
According to the central bank, the banks had failed to remit
$2.1 billion, which was the government's share of dividends from
the state-owned gas company NLNG. The banks were supposed to pay
the money into the government's account at the central bank.
Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered government
payments to be made into one single central bank account as part
of his pledge to fight graft.
UBA denied late on Tuesday that it had withheld any
government funds.
"We wish to state very categorically that UBA has completely
remitted all NNPC/NLNG dollar deposits," Charles Aigbe, the
bank's spokesman said in an email.
FCMB has said it was working with the central bank to solve
the issue, while the other banks either had no immediate comment
or were not reachable for comment.
The suspensions came after the central bank tightened
restrictions on the flow of dollars to domestic lenders in
March. That has forced banks to delay hard-currency loans and
trade repayments and increased their risk of default
.
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, is suffering its worst
financial crisis in decades as a slump in oil revenues hammers
public finances and the naira. The central bank governor has
said a recession is likely.
The bank floated the currency in June to attract investment,
allowing the naira to fall by 40 percent against the dollar. But
foreign investors have remained on the sidelines, making the
central bank the main supplier of dollars.
The naira traded at 305.50 to the dollar after the central
bank intervened shortly before the close of the market, the same
level it closed on Tuesday.
