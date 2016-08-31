ABUJA Aug 31 Nigeria's central bank said on
Wednesday it had ended the suspension of nine banks from the
interbank currency market for failing to remit money owed to the
government.
The reinstatement was announced by Tokunbo Martins, the
central bank's director of banking supervision, who said a
payment plan to pass on all outstanding dollar deposits from two
state-owned energy companies into a government account had been
agreed.
The suspension, imposed last week, came after the central
bank tightened restrictions on the flow of dollars to domestic
lenders in March.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Dominic Evans)