ABUJA Aug 31 Nigeria's central bank ended the
suspension of eight lenders banned from the interbank currency
market for failing to remit money owed to the government, it
said on Wednesday.
The central bank tightened restrictions on the flow of
dollars to domestic lenders in March. That forced the banks to
delay hard-currency loan and trade repayments and increased
their risk of default.
Nine banks last week failed to remit at least $2.1 billion
in deposits from two state-owned energy companies into a
government account, leading to their suspensions.
The central bank lifted the suspension on one of the nine,
United Bank for Africa, last Thursday.
Tokunbo Martins, the central bank's director of banking
supervision, said the other eight had all submitted a "credible
repayment plan" to remit the outstanding money.
"As a result of that, all those banks have been reinstated
in to the foreign exchange market," she said.
President Muhammadu Buhari last year ordered all state
accounts to be merged into a single one at the central bank to
reduce corruption.
