LONDON Feb 3 Nigerian banks are pulling
back from internationally syndicated dollar loans as falling oil
prices and new regulation introduced by the Central Bank of
Nigeria late last year has pushed up borrowing costs, bankers
said.
In contrast, international lenders already experiencing
excess liquidity and lack of deal flow elsewhere in the CEEMEA
region are still keen to lend to Nigerian banks, albeit on a
more selective basis.
In December, the Central of Nigeria imposed new
regulation on Nigerian banks which requires that banks with
exposure to the oil and gas sector in excess of 20 percent of
their total credit facilities will have to hold provisions of
125 percent against these assets.
"The Central bank is clearly trying to stop the occurrence
of non performing oil & gas loans [in Nigeria] by imposing these
hefty provisioning rules. It is not clear how long these rules
will be in place, but they will deter Nigerian banks from
borrowing at the moment," said one European banker.
As well as the higher cost of provisioning, Nigerian bank
borrowers also face the prospect of higher pricing for dollar
loans from international lenders which have become more cautious
about lending into Nigeria.
"We did see some last minute flexing on the price of one
deal at the end of last year after the liquidity for the deal
changed," the banker said.
A combination these issues, including the devaluation of the
naira which has also made the cost of local borrowing more
expensive, means Nigerian banks are likely to steer clear of
international dollar lending where possible -- at least in the
short term, bankers said.
First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) sent out a request for proposals
to international banks in December for a two- or three-year $300
million loan, but has subsequently not followed up on the
request, two European bankers said.
FBN was not immediately available to comment.
"FBN does not desperately need this loan so it will hold
back from borrowing in this environment. There will be fewer
dollar deals for the next few months, if banks can afford to
they will wait," another European banker said.
BAD TIMING
The situation in Nigeria has come at an inopportune time for
some international lenders with an African focus, as they have
been gearing up for a growth in the Nigerian syndicated loan
market over the last few years.
Bankers had hoped that Nigeria would become the new African
sweet spot, perhaps even taking over from South Africa as the
main centre of African syndicated loan activity.
Nigeria expects economic growth this year to be 5.54
percent, down from an estimated 6.23 percent for 2014, after the
government trimmed its expenditure following a slump in the
price of oil.
Inflation in Africa's biggest economy is expected to rise
this year to 8.78 percent, up from an estimated 8.0 percent last
year, driven by the central bank's devaluation of the naira,
which has been hit by the drop in the price of oil, Nigeria's
main export.
There are $800 million of upcoming Nigerian bank loan
maturities in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
They include loans from Ecobank Nigeria and First
City Monument Bank, which both raised $150 million loans in
October 2014 and December 2013, respectively. Those deals
included Middle East as well as European and African banks.
"Nigeria has become a big focus for us we are still very
keen to do deals there, but it is on a more selective basis, the
credit has to stand up and be able to take stress on the oil
price. There is a lot more credit concentration on underlying
assets," the first European banker said.
A banker at a US investment bank said: "With all that is
going on in the rest of CEEMEA banks have to continue looking at
Africa including Nigeria -- we are still definitely open for
business."
