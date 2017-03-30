* Benin acts as "warehouse" for protectionist Nigeria
* Re-exports of used cars from Benin to Nigeria slump
* Secret canal networks facilitate cross-border trade
By Allegresse Sasse and Paul Carsten
COTONOU/SEME, Nigeria, March 30 On the outskirts
of Benin's port city of Cotonou, thousands of used cars fill a
vast parking lot but the merchants who used to come here from
Nigeria to haggle for them are absent as recession bites at
home.
Fréjus Fatondji works at one of dozens of car lots in the
commune of Seme-Kpodji, wedged on a spit of land between Cotonou
and the Nigerian border.
"There are no more Nigerian buyers, the car parks are full
of merchandise, and mechanics, drivers, electricians, painters
have all lost their jobs," he said, gazing morosely over a row
of second-hand cars imported from Europe.
At an adjacent lot, Tadjou Adejouma, vice president of a car
import dealership, said that until last year they were selling
35,000 vehicles a month and now they barely sell 3,000.
Residents say drivers used to pass by in huge convoys,
speeding towards the border, beeping their horns in celebration.
Bars that sprang up to cater for visiting clients have closed
and dozens of Lebanese, who dominate the import business in West
Africa, have departed, residents say.
Benin is known as a "warehouse state" because it acts as a
smuggling hub for goods bound for its larger, English-speaking
neighbour Nigeria, Africa's largest economy.
Import bans and high tariffs in protectionist Nigeria on
everything from used cars to cigarettes as well as chronic
congestion in its ports have encouraged trade across the border
with Benin, which maintains low tariffs on goods it imports.
But a recession in Nigeria which began last year, followed
by the central bank's decision to keep the naira at an
artificially high rate, has choked off dollar supplies through
official channels, forcing importers to pay a huge premium on
the black market. This has driven up prices for goods paid for
in West African CFA francs and crushed cross-border trade.
Amid growing signs of stagnation in Cotonou, from which 80
percent of the country's imports were previously sent to
Nigeria, some question whether Benin's model of secretly
re-exporting goods it has not produced is sustainable in a
region which plans to remove anomalies in the tariff system that
encourage smuggling.
An International Monetary Fund report in December said the
slowdown in the Nigerian economy was having "significant
impacts" on Benin, including a decline in customs revenue due to
reduced imports since the Nigerian slump.
"There are three factors at play in the decline: the
recession in Nigeria, the naira devaluation and the increased
effectiveness of Nigerian customs officials after some changes
at the top introduced by (President Muhammadu) Buhari," said
Malte Liewerscheidt, Senior Africa Analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.
Benin's finance ministry said it expected trade with Nigeria
to pick up again this year and it is trying to encourage a
return to a formal economy for regional commerce. Nigeria's
customs service said it will begin an "aggressive anti-smuggling
operation" in April and encouraged people to pay outstanding
customs duties on vehicles in the remaining grace period.
On the other side of the border, in the Nigerian town of
Seme, 34-year-old Akowanu Ayoola Yusuf sits idle on the wall of
a gas station, saying he has given up the increasingly costly
and risky business of importing used cars from Benin.
"It's not as plenty as it used to be before due to the
exchange rate," said Yusuf, speaking in Nigerian Pidgin.
Nearby, a family divides a bag of rice smuggled in from
Benin into small containers to hide in different crannies of
their car in the hope of outwitting officials along the 20 km
drive back to Lagos.
UNOFFICIAL BUSINESS
Smuggling is big business, accounting for 20 percent of
cotton-growing Benin's GDP, according to the World Bank. But, on
paper at least, there is little trace of the trade.
A former French colony where more than a third of people
live in poverty, Benin records Nigeria-bound imports as being
for domestic consumption, according to the IMF.
This has the advantage of concealing the scale of the
business from Nigeria, which has accused Benin officials of
undermining its laws. It also allows Benin to collect VAT and
other fees on the imported goods.
Officials turn a blind eye to secret canal networks dug to
ship goods across the lakes and lagoons of the border region, as
well as the bribes sometimes paid to let them through, residents
say. They do the same for cheap Nigerian fuel coming the other
way, often ferried into Benin in jerrycans on small canoes.
In addition to the Lebanese merchants, the business is often
conducted by Yorubas, an ethnic group from southwestern Nigeria
and Benin that has been involved in cross-border trade since
colonial times.
Countries in the 15-member West African regional bloc ECOWAS
officially introduced common import tariffs in 2016, which
should reduce opportunities for smuggling, although
implementation has so far been patchy.
But in a sign of what may be to come, re-exports from Gambia
to its larger neighbour Senegal fell sharply after Senegal cut
import tariffs in 2000.
"We are hooked on a form of income that is not renewing
itself," said John Igué, director of a Cotonou-based think tank,
who added that Benin should aim to produce more locally.
Still, Benin could remain an important transit country for
landlocked neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso, especially if a
long-stalled railway project to connect them is launched.
