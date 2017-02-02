LAGOS Feb 2 Nigeria's central bank raised
177.22 billion naira via the sale on Wednesday of a one-year
treasury bill but had to offer a yield well in excess of its
benchmark interest rate to lure investors in the face of
galloping inflation.
The one-year bill yielded 18.54 percent, in line with
December's 18.55 percent annual inflation rate but far higher
than the central bank's benchmark interest rate of 14 percent.
The auction on Wednesday was the third this year at which
the central bank has offered the one-year bill at a yield of
above 18 percent. The central bank had previously sold
short-term debt at yields below inflation for months.
The sale drew subscriptions of almost four times the amount
initially targeted and the issue amount was
increased.
December's inflation reading marked the 11th monthly rise in
a row and was more than an 11-year high.
As the government increases borrowing to try to spend its
way out of the first recession for 25 years in Africa's biggest
economy, Nigeria has been issuing bonds at yields below
inflation to try to keep a lid on debt costs.
It has been helped by local pension funds that are awash
with cash but risk-averse and which can invest more than 80
percent of pension assets in government bonds.
But the lack of a government benchmark that reflects
inflation has made it difficult for corporate borrowers to issue
debt.
The bank raised a total of 302.4 billion naira at
Wednesday's auction, more than the 242 billion naira planned
due to strong demand for the one-year debt.
It sold a six-month bill at 17.24 percent to raise 80
billion naira and a three-month note at 13.79 percent to fetch
45.18 billion naira.
The central bank sells treasury bills regularly to raise
naira to help the government fund its budget, control the money
supply and assist lenders manage their liquidity.
($1 = 314 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Catherine Evans)