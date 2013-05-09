LAGOS May 9 Nigeria sold 157.05 billion naira ($994.62 million) worth of treasury bills on Wednesday at lower yields than at its previous auction on the back of strong demand from offshore investors and local fund managers.

The central bank sold 22.05 billion naira in 91-day notes at a return of 10.30 percent, marginally lower than the 10.35 percent 91-day bills sold at the last auction on April 25.

The bank sold 30 billion worth of 182-day paper at 11.59 percent, 50 basis points lower than at the previous auction, while 105 billion of 364-day bills was sold at 11.68 percent compared with a yield of 12.25 percent, also on April 25.

Total subscription stood at 400.75 billion naira, compared with 186.37 billion naira at the previous auction, indicating the renewed appetite. ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayow; Editing by Louise Ireland)