LAGOS, April 3 Nigeria said on Wednesday it plans to sell 183.65 billion naira ($1.16 billion) worth of treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one year at its twice-monthly auction on April 10, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it will auction 20.16 billion naira in 91-day bills, 43.49 billion naira in 182-day notes and 120 billion naira in 364-day paper, using the Dutch auction system.

Yields on the short-dated debt went up in the last two auctions, as the government sought to attract more demand from investors. ($1 = 158.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)