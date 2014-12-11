JOS, Nigeria Dec 11 A second explosion hit the central Nigerian city of Jos on Thursday, killing 32 people, a witness said.

"I saw a flash of light and heard a loud boom. Afterwards there was debris everywhere and mutilated bodies. I counted 32," witness Tanko Mohammed said of the blast in Jos's commercial Terminus district. (Reporting by Buhari Bello; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)