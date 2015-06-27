MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 27 Two suicide bombers
killed at least three people and injured 16 in the capital of
the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno on Saturday, the latest
in a string of deadly attacks by suspected Islamist militants.
The two women tried to get into a hospital but were stopped
by security guards at the gate and blew themselves up, witnesses
said.
"We evacuated the charred bodies of the two security guards,
another civilian and the two bombers," said Auwal Mohammed, a
member of the community in Molai, where the hospital is
situated.
Muhammadu Buhari, the new president of Africa's most
populous nation and biggest economy, made Maiduguri the command
centre for the military campaign against Islamist militant group
Boko Haram after being inaugurated last month.
More than 100 people have been killed in northeast Nigeria
in the past few weeks in a spate of bombings, mostly in
Maiduguri.
A source at the mortuary of Borno State hospital in
Maiduguri confirmed it had received three corpses after the
blast. Another hospital source said 16 people injured in the
attack had been brought in.
Buhari has held talks with counterparts in neighbouring
countries to set up a joint force to tackle the insurgents and
he is planning to visit Cameroon later this month to discuss
deeper collaboration.
Buhari is also due to visit U.S. President Barack Obama in
Washington on July 20 and the fight against Boko Haram is likely
to be high on the agenda.
Boko Haram controlled territory the size of Belgium in the
northeast at the start of the year but has been pushed out of
most of it by the Nigerian army, backed by troops from Chad,
Niger and Cameroon.
