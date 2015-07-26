Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
DAMATURU, Nigeria July 26 A blast rocked a crowded market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens, witnesses said.
The explosion, which occurred at around 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT), comes six days after a suicide bomber killed three policemen at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city, which is the capital of Yobe state.
(Reporting by Joe Hemba, additional reporting by Ardo Abdullah in Bauchi; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Jason Neely)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
HOUSTON, May 3 The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) has concluded that a 2015 explosion at a Torrance, California, refinery then owned by Exxon Mobil Corp could have been prevented, the agency concluded in a report issued on Wednesday.