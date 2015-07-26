DAMATURU, Nigeria July 26 A blast rocked a crowded market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens, witnesses said.

The explosion, which occurred at around 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT), comes six days after a suicide bomber killed three policemen at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city, which is the capital of Yobe state.

