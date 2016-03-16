UPDATE 2-Tunisia protesters close oil pumping station after army standoff
* Unrest common in marginalised south (Adds details from protests, witnesses)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 16 At least 21 people have been killed and 32 were injured in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, a military source and a civilian joint task force member said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the first since 65 people were killed on the outskirts of the city at the end of January, but it bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TUNIS, May 20 Tunisian protesters on Saturday shut down an oil pumping station in southern Tatatouine province that feeds a coastal shipping terminal as part of their protests to demand jobs, local state radio and two witnesses said.