Durham farmer runs off with coal carrying crown
LONDON, April 18 A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
ABUJA May 1 A blast on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja killed several people on Thursday, witnesses said.
The explosion hit the poor satellite town of Nyanya, close to the site of a morning rush hour bomb attack at a bus station that killed at least 71 people in April. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES TURN POSITIVE AFTER GENSCAPE DATA SHOWS DRAW OF ABOUT 400,000 BARRELS IN NEW YORK HARBOR REGION - TRADERS