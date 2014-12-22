UPDATE 6-Oil rises from one-month low on hopes of output deal extension
* Oil companies beat first-quarter profit expectations (Adds Russian Energy Minister, oil company results)
BAUCHI, Nigeria Dec 22 An explosion shook a busy market in the north Nigerian city of Bauchi on Monday, engulfing it in flames and causing an unknown numbers of casualties, a Reuters witness said.
Large sections of the central market area were on fire, sending plumes of smoke into the air, he said. Medics were driving some wounded away in ambulances.
The explosion hit hours after a double bomb attack in the main city of neighbouring Gombe state killed at least 20 people and wounded twice as many. (Reporting by Ardo Hazad, Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Oil companies beat first-quarter profit expectations (Adds Russian Energy Minister, oil company results)
ROME, April 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nations issued a blunt ultimatum on Friday - if donors fail to pour more money into Africa and Yemen then aid workers might have to choose which of the starving millions live or die.