YOLA, Nigeria Nov 17 A blast struck a market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Yola on Tuesday evening, police said.

The explosion occurred at a fruit and vegetable market beside a main road in the Jimeta area of Adamawa's state capital around 8pm (1900 GMT). One witness said he counted more than 30 bodies but officials could not provide details of casualties.

Nobody has claimed responsibility but the blast bore the hallmarks of militant Islamist group Boko Haram which has killed thousands over the last six years in its bid to create a state adhering to strict Sharia law in the northeast.

"The bomb blast occurred at the Jimeta by-pass which houses a vegetables, fruits and a timber market but I am yet to get the number of casualties," said Adamawa state police spokesman Usman Abubakar.

Suspected Boko Haram militants have carried out attacks in neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon in recent weeks but have not struck northeastern Nigeria since late October when bombings in Yola and Maiduguri left at least 37 people dead.

"The ground near my shop was covered with dead bodies. I helped to load 32 dead bodies into five vehicles," said witness Alhaji Ahmed, who owns a shop in the market.

A Reuters witness said he saw eight ambulances being used to carry casualties away for treatment.

Suspected members of Boko Haram have killed around 1,000 people since President Muhammadu Buhari took office in May, vowing to crush the militant group.

Since losing most of the territory it took over earlier this year to the Nigerian army, the militants have focused attacks on markets, bus stations and places of worship, as well as hit-and-run attacks on villages. (Reporting by Emmanuel Ande; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dominic Evans)