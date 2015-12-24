ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 24 At least four people were killed when a cooking gas plant in southeastern Nigeria exploded on Thursday, a Red Cross spokesman said.

The blast happened when a truck was discharging butane gas at the facility in Nnewi town in Anambra state while customers were refilling their gas bottles, residents said.

"Four people died and four people were injured," said Red Cross spokesman Peter Kachi. "The gas plant was completely destroyed and several houses around the scene damaged." (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Bill Rigby)