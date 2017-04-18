DAKAR, April 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
devastation wrought by Boko Haram, which has left millions of
people in northeast Nigeria on the brink of famine, could
exacerbate Europe's migration crisis if the world fails to act
urgently, the country's chief humanitarian coordinator said.
Nearly five million people in the region are desperately
hungry and risk starving to death this year if they do not
receive food aid, according to figures from the United Nations.
This could drive even more Nigerians to flee the country and
attempt the perilous journey to Europe via the Mediterranean
Sea, unless the international community ramps up support and
funds, said Ayoade Alakija, Nigeria's humanitarian coordinator.
"With so many people facing famine, this is the wrong time
to criticise us and simply say 'You are the giant of Africa'.
"The world could see a mass exodus from a country of 180
million people if support is not given, and fast ... if people
facing famine fall into famine," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in an interview in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.
While the European Union has been strained by the influx of
1.6 million refugees and migrants between 2014 and 2016, a
greater number of people in northeast Nigeria, some 1.8 million,
are displaced and unable or unwilling to go home, Alakija added.
"For Nigeria, this is an unprecedented humanitarian crisis
of large magnitude. We, and the wider world, were largely
unprepared for it," she said, adding that Nigeria was struggling
to respond as it deals with its first recession in 25 years.
Jihadist group Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency to carve
out an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria has killed at least
20,000 people and forced some two million to flee their homes.
TACKLING ROOT CAUSE
The state's handling of the situation in northeast Nigeria
has been hit by allegations of officials stealing and selling
aid, and having sex with women in exchange for food.
Alakija said the Borno state government had taken measures
to improve protection efforts - such as having more female
officials in camps for the displaced - and tackle corruption.
"But you need to put such incidents in the wider context of
widespread suffering and desperation," she said. "We need to
tackle the root cause of the crisis, not just these symptoms."
The humanitarian response has also been fraught at times due
to tensions between the state and international aid agencies.
The president's spokesman in December said aid agencies,
including the United Nations, were exaggerating levels of hunger
to get more funding from donors, while Borno's state governor in
January said many of the groups were profiting from the crisis.
"This arose from a lack of understanding and the fact that
Nigeria has never faced this kind of situation before ... there
is no denial of the scale of the crisis within the country, but
rather incredulity around what has been going on," Alakija said.
"For the first six years of the insurgency, the previous
government did not adequately acknowledge or respond to it," she
said. "It was not until (President Muhammadu) Buhari came to
power (in 2015) that Nigeria, and the world, woke up and smelt
the coffee."
With Boko Haram's insurgency in its eighth year and showing
little sign of ending, many aid agencies are thinking beyond
just emergency aid, and considering how best to foster and
improve long-term development and resilience-building efforts.
"The government is tackling the crisis on several fronts,
not just handing out food parcels," said Alakija. "We are
focusing on rebuilding entire communities, so that people can go
back to their homes, jobs, and resume their lives as normal."
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and
resilience. Visit news.trust.org)