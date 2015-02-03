PARIS Feb 3 French military aircraft are
carrying out surveillance missions to help countries bordering
Nigeria tackle Boko Haram militants, officials said on Tuesday,
amid efforts by African countries to coordinate a response to
the threat posed by the group.
The African Union (AU) has authorised a force of 7,500
troops from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin to fight
the militants. It is expected to seek a United Nations Security
Council mandate, which could also include logistical support
from other countries.
"Our air force is carrying out reconnaissance missions, but
not over Nigeria," said a French defence ministry source. "Our
support is limited to neighbouring countries such as Chad and
Niger."
The source added intelligence was being given to Chadian
forces currently fighting Boko Haram on the Cameroon and Nigeria
border region.
Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday marking the accidental
death of nine French airmen in Spain last month, French
President Francois Hollande had earlier said aircraft were
currently operating over Nigeria.
Clarifying Hollande's comments, the presidential palace said
French planes were not flying over Nigeria, but that France was
"cooperating in the fight against Boko Haram".
Hollande said in May that Rafale fighter jets would be used
for reconnaissance missions to help find some 200 girls
kidnapped by Boko Haram.
Since then there has been no official comment on any French
operations in the country.
France has headquartered its 3,200-strong Sahel
counter-insurgency force, Barkhane, in the Chadian capital
N'Djamena, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Nigerian
border. It has fighter jets based there and in Niger, where it
also has surveillance drones.
Paris has ruled out direct military involvement for now, but
said it can play a role in easing tensions and instigating
dialogue between its three former colonies - Chad, Niger and
Cameroon - and anglophone Nigeria.
Chad and Cameroon have stepped up troop deployments to fight
the militants and on Jan. 31 Chad's army said it bombarded Boko
Haram militants two days after their troops drove Boko Haram
fighters from a northern Nigeria border town.
"France is in D'Djamena. We have the capacity to do
surveillance and provide intelligence," a French diplomatic
source said."Our job is to put some oil in the cogs between
Nigeria and its neighbours."
