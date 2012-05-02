* Says attacked ThisDay for insulting Prophet Mohammed
* Video heaps praise on Nigerian Islamist bombers
* Boko Haram has killed hundreds since its 2009 uprising
By Bala Adamu
KANO, May 2 Islamist group Boko Haram released a
video late on Tuesday celebrating its bombing of a Nigerian
newspaper and warning of more attacks on local and foreign media
if they published reports that were biased to the sect or
insulting to Islam.
Suicide car bombers targeted the offices of This Day in the
capital, Abuja, and northern city of Kaduna last Thursday,
killing at least five people in apparently coordinated strikes.
Boko Haram has been fighting a low-level insurgency for more
than two years and has become the main security threat facing
Africa's top oil producer, although most attacks have been in
the largely Muslim north, far from southern oil fields.
The sect, which wants to impose an Islamic state on
Nigeria's more or less evenly mixed population of Muslim and
Christians, has been blamed for hundreds of killings since its
uprising against the government in 2009.
It had not previously targeted the press in its bombing
campaign, although last October it killed a reporter for state
TV who the sect said was an informant to President Goodluck
Jonathan's administration.
The video posted on the Internet opens with a Koranic song
and a drawing of the Koran sitting on two crossed AK-47s. A
banner in the northern Hausa language says:
"Message from Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati Wal-Jihadl
(Boko Haram's full name): on why we attacked ThisDay".
It then plays a video tape shot from a distance of the
ThisDay Abuja office, which promptly explodes into a ball of
flames and grey smoke - that suggests the sect had a cameraman
set up in anticipation of the strike.
"We attacked Thisday because we will never forget or forgive
anyone who abused our Prophet," a voice booms in Hausa.
ThisDay angered Muslims a decade ago when one of its
columnists suggested the Prophet Mohammad might have wanted to
marry a beauty queen, an event to which the tape alludes.
JIHAD VIDEO
The statement rages against local and international media
for carrying reports by Nigeria's government that a faction of
the sect was behind the kidnapping of two hostages - one
British, the other Italian - who were killed by their captors
during a botched March rescue attempt.
"We said we have nothing to do with it, yet these media
houses reported that we were responsible for the incident," it
said, also complaining about reports, which it denied, that its
spokesman Abu Qaqa had been captured.
It warned it would attack other media houses soon, listing
several local papers as next on the list and several
international media as "on the verge of jointing them".
It was at least the fifth video that Boko Haram had posted
this year, mostly from self-proclaimed leader Abubakar Shekau.
Shekau appears in this one, too, waving an AK-47 around.
From being a secretive sect in the shadows, the group has
gradually raised its media profile, which may explain both the
proliferation of home videos and growing attacks on media.
A spate of attacks in the past few days, including one
against Christians in the north that killed 19 people on Sunday,
dampened hopes that tighter security in the north had
drastically reduced the sect's capability.
Nigerian forces raided the hideout of Islamist militants in
Kano on Tuesday, killing the suspected mastermind of an attack
on Christian worshippers in a gun battle that lasted several
hours in the main northern city.
