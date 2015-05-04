* Boko Haram fighters resented leaders for lack of arms,
fuel
* Militants tried to sell captive women as army advanced
* Almost 20 women, children crushed or shot during rescue
* Fighters spoke of Chibok girls in large Sambisa camp
* Graphics: link.reuters.com/byd64w and
link.reuters.com/wat64w
By Julia Payne
MALKOHI, Nigeria, May 4 Boko Haram is fracturing
as shortages of weapons and fuel foment tensions between its
foot soldiers and leaders, women rescued from the Islamist
jihadi fighters by Nigerian troops told Reuters.
The group abducted an estimated 2,000 women and girls last
year as it sought to carve out an Islamic state in the northeast
of Africa's biggest economy. The army has freed nearly 700 in
the past week as it advances on Boko Haram's last stronghold in
the vast Sambisa forest.
The militants began complaining to their captives about
lacking guns and ammunition last month, two of the women said,
and many were reduced to carrying sticks while some of their
vehicles were either broken down or lacked gasoline.
A 45-year old mother of two, Aisha Abbas, who was taken from
Dikwa in April, said the fighters all had guns at first but
recently, only some carried them.
Even the wife of their captors' leader, Adam Bitri, openly
criticized him and subsequently fled, two of the women said,
with one describing Bitri as short and fat with a beard.
Of 275 freed captives brought to a government-run camp for
internally displaced people in the Malkohi hamlet on the
outskirts of Adamawa state capital, Yola, only 61 were over 18,
and many small children hobbled around visibly malnourished.
The women said they were kept inside, occasionally brought
food and sometimes beaten severely. The children were left to
run around or do errands for Boko Haram while those of the
fighters were trained to shoot guns.
"One evening in April, Boko Haram followers stood before us
and said 'Our leaders don't want to give us enough fuel and guns
and now the soldiers are encroaching on us in Sambisa. We will
leave you.'" one of the women, 18-year old Binta Ibrahim from
northern Adamawa state said.
"They threatened us but after they went we were happy and
prayed the soldiers would come and save us."
CRUSHED
The women said once the militants spotted two helicopters
circling at noon on the day of their rescue, they began trying
to sell the women for up to 2,000 naira (about $10) each.
Towards evening, as the army approached, the captives refused
to flee with Boko Haram fighters, who began stoning them but
then ran away.
"We heard bullets flying around ... we lay on the floor.
Some of the women were crushed (by army vehicles) and others
wounded by bullets. Eighteen were killed. We counted them, they
included infants," Salamatu Mohamed from the Damboa area in
Borno said. The defence ministry was not immediately available
for comment.
Mohamed said she gave birth while in captivity and had
trouble feeding her newborn as there was not enough food.
Boko Haram seemed almost unstoppable and fast becoming a
regional threat after it gained control of an area larger than
Belgium last year and increased cross-border attacks on Chad,
Cameroon and Niger.
Its six-year-old insurgency has killed thousands and forced
1.5 million people from their homes and the group caused a
global outcry when it abducted over 200 schoolgirls from the
town of Chibok.
The women said the men frequently threatened to sell them or
bring them to Boko Haram's elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau, deep
in the forest. Nigeria has claimed to have killed him several
times. Defence spokesman Chris Olukolade told Reuters the man
was not a priority target.
Hanatu Musa, a 22-year old mother kidnapped in June from
Gwoza in Borno state, quoted the fighters as saying their leader
had deceived them into fighting and killing in the name of
religion.
While the Nigerian army, which launched its counter-attack
in January, is confident it has the group cornered in the
Sambisa nature reserve, a final push to clear them from the area
has been curtailed by landmines.
None of the women interviewed had seen any of the Chibok
girls, but Abbas said fighters who travelled from a camp in
Sambisa where they were held to source food would describe the
situation.
"They said the Chibok girls were married off this year. Some
sold to slavery, then others (militants) each married two or
four of the girls," Abbas said.
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)