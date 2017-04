MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 30 Gunmen suspected to be from the Boko Haram Islamist militant group kidnapped two traditional Muslim rulers from northeast Nigeria on Friday, two security sources said.

The gunmen snatched the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Idriss Timta, and the Emir of Uba, Alhaji Ismaila Mamza, from vehicles on the road at Zhur, a remote community in the southern part of Borno province. They were on their way to a funeral, the sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Heinrich)