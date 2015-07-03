(Adds shooting subsides, detail)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 3 Heavy gunfire was
heard coming from the outskirts of Maiduguri in the northeast of
Nigeria on Friday evening and a military source said Islamist
insurgents were battling with security forces.
"The insurgents are trying to attack the community and the
military are fighting back," the military source told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear exactly where the shooting was
coming from nor how far it was from the centre of Maiduguri, the
capital of Borno state and the army command centre for the fight
against Nigeria's Boko Haram insurgents.
A Reuters witness in the city said the shooting subsided
after about half an hour.
Boko Haram has stepped up attacks this week on civilians in
Borno state, which is its main stronghold, killing more than 150
people in raids and suicide bombings since Tuesday.
