* President sets up committee to draw up amnesty
* Boko Haram has dismissed idea of talks in the past
* Jonathan under pressure to change stance on security
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, April 17 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan signalled on Wednesday he would consider offering an
amnesty to Islamist militant group Boko Haram, in an effort to
end an insurgency that has killed thousands.
"Goodluck Jonathan has approved the constitution of a
Presidential Committee to constructively engage key members of
Boko Haram and define a comprehensive and workable framework for
resolving the crisis of insecurity," his office said in a
statement.
Boko Haram, a group fighting to create an Islamic state in
religiously mixed Nigeria, has become the greatest threat to
stability in Africa's biggest oil exporter and most populous
country, since an uprising in 2009.
The group mostly targets security forces but has attacked
several churches, mosques, schools and markets, increasingly
using suicide bombs.
Christian southerner Jonathan has been largely unsuccessful
in quelling the violence through military means and, in recent
weeks, traditional leaders in the predominantly Muslim north
have put pressure on him to offer Boko Haram a deal.
Western governments are increasingly concerned about
Nigerian Islamists linking up with other groups in the region,
including al Qaeda's West African wing, particularly after a
spike in kidnappings of foreigners this year.
Jonathan had previously said that he would only engage Boko
Haram in dialogue once it had ceased attacks and when its
secretive leaders come out of the shadows for talks.
Boko Haram's leader Abubakar Shekau has said in the past he
was not interested in talking with the government. Any peace
process would be complicated by the group's ill-defined
leadership structure and the existence of spin-off Islamist
groups.
Jonathan's Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Turaki will
chair a 26-member committee to develop a framework for an
amnesty through which disarmament could take place within
60-days, the statement said.
A 2009 amnesty for militants in Jonathan's home region, the
Niger Delta, led to tens of thousands of men laying down their
arms in return for stipends and training.
But Delta militant leaders were well known and showed
willingness to negotiate, unlike Boko Haram, and an attack by
ex-militants in the Niger Delta that killed 12 police officers
earlier this month showed the fragility of that peace.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)