* Boko Haram poses biggest security threat in Nigeria
* Violence spiked last month despite state of emergency
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 6 Suspected Islamist
militants armed with guns and machetes killed at least 20 people
in villages in Nigeria's turbulent northeast, witnesses said on
Friday.
The attacks on Wednesday and Thursday took place close to
Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state where Islamist sect Boko
Haram launched an uprising in 2009.
Boko Haram, which wants to impose sharia law in northern
Nigeria, and other splinter Islamist groups, are the biggest
threat to stability in Africa's top oil exporter.
"Fifteen people were killed in Gajiram on Wednesday night
when the Boko Haram sect members attacked the town," witness
Modu Ngubdo told Reuters in Maiduguri, where he fled after the
attack. Gajiram is around 40 miles from Maiduguri.
A further five people were killed by gunmen in the early
hours of Thursday in the village of Bulabilin Ngaura, around 20
miles from the state capital, resident Aisami Babagana told
Reuters.
The military did not respond to a request for comment.
Information can take a long time to emerge from Borno where the
army has cut the telephone network in an effort to disrupt
communication between Boko Haram cells.
More than 160 people were killed in violence linked to Boko
Haram last month - one of the bloodiest periods since President
Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency and a military
crackdown in three northeastern states in mid-May.
The military said last month Boko Haram's leader Abubakar
Shekau may have died in late July of wounds inflicted during a
gun battle, though the report could not be verified
independently.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)