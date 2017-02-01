MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
P uffing on the cannabis joints dangling from their mouths, a
group of teenage boys hurl insults at a stream of pupils as they
rush past them on their way to school.
But the joints are empty, and the words are hollow. These
young Nigerians are using role play to highlight the problem of
drug abuse among youths in a camp for the displaced, who are
turning to marijuana to numb the pain inflicted by Boko Haram.
The destruction of their homes and the killings of their
friends and relatives have traumatised countless adults and
children across northeast Nigeria, where the militant group has
waged a bloody seven-year campaign to create an Islamic state.
"Sometimes we talk about our feelings, and what happened,"
15-year-old Modou Mamman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at
the Dalori II camp in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.
"But not too much, because it gives us a bad feeling in our
hearts," he said, glancing at his peers, who all recalled how
they had been separated from their parents or watched them die.
Most of the 1.8 million people uprooted by Boko Haram are
children and women, who, having lost their fathers and husbands,
are struggling to cope in crowded camps and local communities.
With food, shelter and security the main concerns, health
experts fear that psychological wounds are being left to deepen
in a region with only a few psychiatrists, where people with
mental health issues are often beaten, abused and locked away.
While the most severe cases - from schizophrenia to
post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) - are referred to the one
mental health facility in the northeast, millions of people
suffering from trauma are going untreated, aid agencies say.
By counselling women while teaching them valuable skills,
ranging from pasta-making to tailoring, and using drama and play
therapy to encourage children to express themselves, mental
health workers are striving to ease the suffering.
"People have no peace in their hearts at first, only
bitterness," said Martha Philip, mental health team leader for
the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
"But the wounds heal, gradually, and people develop
resilience. Slowly, slowly, we are seeing some improvement."
PLAYTIME AND PASTA-MAKING
While Mamman and his friends practise their role play again
in a support centre in Dalori II, dozens of younger children
nearby squabble gently over toy building blocks and board games.
Being uprooted, losing relatives and witnessing violence has
left more than two million children in northeast Nigeria with
psychosocial distress, said the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF).
Yet as children tend to lack the ability, and vocabulary, to
fully express their emotions, mental health workers analyse them
while they play, draw and act - looking out for signs of trauma.
"When we first ask kids to draw what is in their mind, they
draw bombs, corpses and burning houses," said IOM mental health
worker Emmanuel Maina. "A young boy, who watched his parents
die, told me: 'When I see Boko Haram, I am going to kill them'."
Many of the children complain of flashbacks, nightmares and
headaches - signs of depression and stress.
Some are prone to aggression, while many are withdrawn or
silent, said the health workers, recalling a five-year-old boy
who has not spoken since Boko Haram destroyed his family home.
"If we leave kids idle, they may one day practice what they
have seen," said Maina.
Among the clutter of toys, several women huddle around
sewing machines and pasta makers, gossiping while they work.
These women - mostly widows and now heads of their families
- have little time for themselves. But learning profitable
skills allows to them make money while forging bonds with other
women and receiving counselling, mental health workers say.
Having seen her father, home and life ripped away by Boko
Haram, mother-of-five Fatima Abbakaka thought the worst was
behind her. Then her husband left her to live with another wife.
But by making pasta to sell in the camp, Abbakaka said she
is able to cope without him - a sentiment echoed by the two
widows helping her to knead the dough and stretch it into shape.
"I had lost all hope in life," said Abbakaka, explaining how
the friendship with these women, and counselling she received,
had helped. "Now, I realise it is important that I am alive."
"OVERWHELMED"
While the IOM and U.N. aid agencies say they have provided
psychosocial support to hundreds of thousands of children,
mental health services are lacking in a region where millions of
people have untreated trauma, according to health experts.
"The government's response (to the insurgency) is mainly
focused on food aid, nutrition, security and reconstruction,"
said psychologist Fatima Akilu, head of the Neem Foundation,
which works to improve psychosocial care and tackle extremism.
"As there is so little understanding or investment in mental
health, the trauma that is now manifesting in the northeast has
left us overwhelmed," said Akilu, whose foundation next month
plans to open a psychology training centre in the northeast.
The state health ministry is training hundreds of health
workers to provide psychosocial first aid, and deploying 25
psychiatric nurses to provide mental health care in areas of the
northeast previously cut off by Boko Haram.
The government is planning to integrate mental health
services into primary health care facilities, but a lack of
funds is an obstacle, according to Muhammad Ghuluze, director of
emergency medical response in the state health ministry.
Only 3.3 percent of Nigeria's health budget goes towards
mental health, according to a study published last month in the
International Journal of Mental Health Systems (IJMHS).
"The attitude towards mental health care in Nigeria has been
inept, but because of the dire needs, we are starting to see
more attention from the government," Ghuluze said.
In the meantime, children like Mamman are just happy to have
a safe place to play, and friends to confide in.
"We first became friends because we all had Boko Haram in
common," Mamman said." "Now, we are like family."
