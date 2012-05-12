ABUJA May 12 Nigeria's police said on Saturday
they captured a senior commander of the militant Islamist sect
Boko Haram in Kano, the largest city in the north and scene of
attacks this year that have killed hundreds of people.
Security sources also said that the man police say they
caught, Suleiman Mohammed, was known to be a leading Boko Haram
figure in Kano. The sect has denied the arrest of senior members
claimed by the police in the past.
"We made an arrest Friday based on intelligence reports
concerning his hideout and he was arrested successfully with his
wife and children in his hideout," the police commissioner in
Kano State, Ibrahim Idris, told Reuters.
"He is now being interrogated by the security agents. He has
been flown to Abuja. He is Suleiman Mohammed, a Nigerian, Yoruba
by tribe. He is the operational leader of the sect in Kano."
The Yoruba tribe is mostly based in the southwest, away from
the focus of Boko Haram's violence in the north. The Yoruba are
split between Christians and Muslims.
Idris said his officers had recovered explosives, ammunition
and guns at Mohammed's hideout.
Gunmen killed at least 15 people and wounded many more at a
Christian service in Kano last month and in January coordinated
bomb and gun attacks in Nigeria's second city killed 186, the
most deadly strikes yet claimed by Boko Haram.
Boko Haram, which wants to carve out a Islamic state in
northern Nigeria, has many factions and the leaders of the group
in Kano often work independently from senior members in its home
base in the northeast, security sources say.
The sect's attacks have replaced militancy in the oil-rich
Niger Delta as the main security threat to the administration of
President Goodluck Jonathan, a southern Christian, and Boko
Haram has gained momentum since his election victory a year ago.
Africa's most populous nation of more than 160 million is
split roughly equally between a largely Christian south and a
mostly Muslim north. More than 100 ethnic groups live
side-by-side peacefully in most of Nigeria.
(Reporting by Mike Oboh and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe
Brock; Editing by Alistair Lyon)