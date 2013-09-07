* Boko Haram major security challenge in Nigeria
* Sect killed 20 in raids in northeast stronghold
* President sending more troops to fight insurgents
(Adds details, background, quote)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 7 The Nigerian army
said on Saturday it had tracked down and killed 50 members of
Boko Haram, days after the Islamist sect was blamed for killing
20 villagers in raids in its northeastern stronghold.
"Troops pursued the terrorists to their camps and with air
support about 50 terrorists were killed in a shoot-out," army
spokesman Sagir Musa told reporters in Borno state capital
Maiduguri.
"The villages have been rescued from the fangs of the
insurgents. Troops are pursuing the remnants of the fleeing
terrorists by blocking all possible exit routes," Musa added.
Boko Haram, which wants to impose Islamic law in northern
Nigeria, and other splinter Islamist groups, are considered the
biggest security threat in Nigeria, Africa's top oil exporter.
The military sometimes exaggerates its successes and plays
down its own casualties and the deaths of civilians, residents
of Borno and rights groups have said. Musa said the number of
civilian casualties in the latest offensive was not known.
More than 160 people were killed in violence linked to Boko
Haram last month - one of the bloodiest since President Goodluck
Jonathan declared a state of emergency and a military crackdown
in three northeastern states in May. A new army division was
sent to Borno last month.
A civilian militia - often armed with no more than clubs and
knives - has been operating against the Islamists in recent
weeks, leading to the arrest of hundreds of them, the military
says.
The vigilantes and their families have become targets and
scores have been killed in revenge attacks.
Jonathan is under intense political pressure due to a split
in his party and from a recently formed opposition coalition. He
has been criticised for not quelling Boko Haram's insurgency,
which has intensified under his leadership.
A military offensive ended Boko Haram's initial uprising in
2009, when the group's leader Mohammed Yusuf was killed in
police custody, but the sect regrouped and came back stronger,
launching a more committed insurgency nearly three years ago.
While Boko Haram's bomb and gun attacks on schools,
churches, mosques and markets have gained it international
notoriety, the group more commonly targets police, soldiers and
politicians.
The sect has several factions and an ill-defined leadership
structure, which has hobbled efforts to strike a peace deal.
The military said last month Boko Haram's leader Abubakar
Shekau may have died in late July of wounds inflicted during a
gun battle, but the report could not be independently verified.
Western governments are concerned that northern Nigeria and
the wider Sahel region could become the next main springboard
for international Islamist militant attacks.
Boko Haram was blamed for bombing the United Nations
building in Abuja in August 2011 which killed 25 people.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)