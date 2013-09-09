MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 9 Clashes between
Islamist sect Boko Haram and government-backed civilian
vigilantes killed 18 people in Nigeria's northeastern state of
Borno, survivors said on Monday, as President Goodluck Jonathan
struggles to contain regional violence.
Boko Haram, which wants to impose Islamic law in northern
Nigeria, is linked to more than 160 deaths last month and is
considered the biggest security threat to Africa's top
oil-exporting country.
The dead in Sunday's attack in Benisheik village were five
Boko Haram militants and 13 members of a civilian vigilante
group, according to the survivors.
Nigeria's government has supported newly-formed vigilante
groups as interim security forces as it awaits the arrival of
further troops in Borno, one of three states where a state of
emergency was declared in May.
The vigilantes and their families have become targets of
Boko Haram and scores have been killed in revenge attacks.
"We had received information early in the day on Saturday
that the Boko Haram would attack. To this end we were ready for
them," said Modu Abuwar, leader of the vigilante group, who was
receiving treatment in a hospital in Borno's capital Maiduguri.
"But they outwitted us by climbing trees during the night
and started shooting at us early on Sunday, killing 13 of our
members and injuring 18," he added.
Abuwar and his colleagues said they killed five members of
Boko Haram using their machetes and clubs.
Sunday's attack occurred days after the military said it had
killed 50 insurgents further north.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Emma Farge)