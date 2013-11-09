KANO, Nigeria Nov 9 Five members of the
Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram and two soldiers were killed
in gun battles in Kano on Saturday, the army said, the first
violence in months linked to insurgents in the largest northern
city.
A military task force stormed two buildings suspected of
being Boko Haram safe houses in the Hotoro Dan Marke and Brigade
areas of the city at around 3 a.m. (0200 GMT), where the battles
occurred, an army statement said.
"Intelligence available indicates that the terrorists were
in the process of finalising plans to carry out simultaneous
suicide attacks in Abuja and Kano," it added.
A Boko Haram suicide attack on the United Nations building
two years ago in the capital Abuja killed at least 25 people.
The sect has killed thousands during its four-year
insurgency and has become the biggest security threat in
Africa's top oil producer and second largest economy.
President Goodluck Jonathan stepped up a military campaign
against the group's northeastern heartland six months ago, with
the result that much of the violence has moved into the
countryside, where hundreds of civilians have been killed.
Saturday's violence is a reminder that Boko Haram still
poses a threat in Nigeria's second largest city, which is more
significant to the economy than the remote northeast is.
The last known violence linked to Boko Haram in Kano was a
bomb blast in a Christian area in July that killed at least 15.
Jonathan declared a six-month state of emergency in May in
the three northeastern states worst hit by Boko Haram, and this
week asked the national assembly to extend it for a further six
months.
Boko Haram wants to carve out an Islamic state in a country
split roughly equally between Christians and Muslims. Since
starting its uprising in 2009, the sect has turned itself from a
clerical movement opposed to Western culture into an armed
militia with links to al Qaeda's West African wing.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Shuaibu; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)