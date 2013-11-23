MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Nov 23 Gunmen killed 12
people in a raid on a northeastern Nigerian village on Saturday,
the police said, in a region where troops are battling an
Islamist militant insurgency.
The attack was in a part of Borno state regularly targeted
by Boko Haram, an Islamist sect that has killed thousands in the
last four years.
"About 30 fully armed men in three Hilux vehicles and
motorcycles stormed the Sandiya village and started chanting
Allahu Akbar (God is greatest), before opening fire on the
helpless," local resident Modu Judum told Reuters.
State Commissioner of Police Tanko Lawal confirmed 12 people
were killed in the attack, houses were set ablaze and vehicles
were stolen. He did not say who the attackers were.
President Goodluck Jonathan ordered a state of emergency in
the northeast in May and began an intensified military campaign
to crush Boko Haram but the group has been resilient,
counter-attacking from bases set up in remote rural areas.
The sect wants to impose sharia or Islamic law on a country
of nearly 170 million split roughly equally between Christians
and Muslims.
It has become the biggest security threat in Africa's top
oil exporter and second largest economy and Western powers fear
that it could export militancy as it expands its ties with al
Qaeda-linked Islamists.
