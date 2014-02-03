KADUNA, Nigeria Feb 3 A Nigerian Muslim cleric
who openly criticised Islamist sect Boko Haram has been killed
in Zaria, hundreds of miles from where the military is fighting
insurgents, police said on Monday.
Gunmen opened fire on Sheik Adam Albani's car on Saturday
evening as he drove home from preaching in a mosque, also
killing his wife and young son, police spokesman Aminu Lawan
said.
Western governments see prominent leaders like Sheik Albani
playing a role in the long-term fight against Boko Haram and
other al Qaeda-linked groups, in a deeply religious country of
170 million people.
The assassination of Sheik Albani in Zaria, the capital of
Kaduna state in a central northern region, could discourage
others from speaking out against Boko Haram, whose primary
recruiting pool is the millions of uneducated youths in the
north of Nigeria.
President Goodluck Jonathan is struggling to end a
four-and-a-half year insurgency by Boko Haram but a military
push begun in May last year has largely confined bloodshed to
the country's remote northeast corner, where the group
originates and has most support.
The sect has killed thousands in its attempt to carve out an
Islamic state in a country split roughly equally between
Christians and Muslims. It has attacked anyone who appears to
oppose its insurgency, from security targets to schools,
churches and mosques where its ideas are rejected.
Boko Haram, which has been designated a terrorist
organisation by the United States, is considered the biggest
security threat in Africa's top oil exporter and second-largest
economy.
More than a hundred people were killed last week in two
attacks in northeast states under a state of emergency,
including a siege at a packed church service.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Susan Fenton)