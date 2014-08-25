ABUJA Aug 25 The leader of Nigeria's Islamist
group Boko Haram said his fighters were now ruling the captured
northeastern town of Gwoza "by Islamic law", in the first video
to state a territorial claim in more than five years of violent
insurrection.
The Nigerian military was quoted in local press as denying
that Boko Haram was in control of the town, although security
sources and some witnesses said police and military there had
been pushed out.
Abubakar Shekau's videoed speeches, often as chilling for a
rambling incoherence as for any message they contain, have
become a regular feature of the militant leader's bid to project
himself as public enemy number one in Africa's biggest economy.
His forces have killed thousands since launching an uprising
in 2009, and are seen as the biggest security threat to the
continent's leading energy producer.
In the latest one released through his network late on
Sunday, the militant who says he is fighting to create an
Islamic state in Nigeria, said his forces were now in control of
the hilly border town of Gwoza, near the frontier with Cameroon,
after more than a week of fighting there.
"Allah has granted us success in Gwoza because we have risen
to do Allah's work," Shekau says, reading out a statement off a
notebook, with two masked gunmen on each side of him and three
four wheel drive vehicles behind him in thinly forested bush.
"Allah commands us to rule Gwoza by Islamic law. In fact, he
commands us to rule the rest of the world, not only Nigeria, and
now we have started."
Nigerian authorities did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Local newspaper ThisDay quoted
Major-General Chris Olukolade as saying the claim Boko Haram
controls Gwoza was "false and empty".
The video includes footage of the attack on Gwoza, which
appears to show hundreds of jihadists mounting what is alleged
to be an attack on Gwoza, backed by armoured personal carriers
and pick-up trucks with mounted machine guns.
They unload salvos of gunfire all over the town from trucks
and on foot. The fighters are all armed with AK-47s or rocket
propelled grenades, some in military uniform, others in civilian
clothes. Many of them walk casually as they take over the town.
They also fire into the hills at what appear to be fleeing
security forces and civilians, and they help themselves to
weapons and ammunition seized from security forces. It ends with
scenes of executing captives in pre-dug mass graves, some of
them beaten to death with spades.
Ever since Sunni jihadists in Syria and Iraq declared the
area they control "Islamic state" in June, the appeal of making
territorial claims by Islamist groups has been enhanced.
Police spokesman Emmanuel Ojukwu said on Sunday that 35
policemen were missing after an attack on a mobile police
training camp in Gwoza.
